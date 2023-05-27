 Congress replicates populist announcements across states, Rajasthan's success inspires similar promises
Congress replicates populist announcements across states, Rajasthan's success inspires similar promises

Congress party's official Twitter handle and leaders like Deepender Singh Hudda making similar pledges in Madhya Pradesh and Haryana

Manish GodhaUpdated: Saturday, May 27, 2023, 06:45 PM IST
Representative Image

The populist announcements made by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot are now being promised by Congress in other states, with the party's official Twitter handle and leaders like Deepender Singh Hudda making similar pledges in Madhya Pradesh and Haryana.

Congress' Promises for Madhya Pradesh

On Wednesday, the official Twitter handle of the Congress party shared a post outlining promises for Madhya Pradesh, including affordable gas cylinders, financial support to women, free electricity, farmer loan waivers, and the revocation of the old pension scheme (OPS).

Matching Promises in Haryana

Congress leader Deepender Singh Hudda also made an almost identical set of promises on his Twitter handle, adding additional commitments such as monthly old age pensions, plots for the poor, and government recruitments.

Gehlot's Influence on Party's Strategy

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, who was the first to revoke the OPS in the country, has inspired Congress to adopt similar promises in other states. The revocation of OPS played a crucial role in the party's success in the assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh.

Replication of Gehlot's Schemes

Congress is replicating some of Gehlot's successful schemes, such as the Rs 500 gas cylinder initiative (limited to Ujjwala cylinders in Rajasthan) and the provision of free electricity up to certain units (with increased limits this year).

'Guarantee' Approach

The party is also adopting Gehlot's strategy of using the word 'guarantee' to ensure public trust. Similar to the inflation relief camps in Rajasthan, where guarantee cards are issued to registered individuals, other states are implementing similar schemes.

Congress's Commitment to the Needy

Party spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi expressed pride in Congress's long-standing commitment to the welfare of the poor and needy. The expansion of Rajasthan's successful schemes to other states showcases the party's dedication to inclusive governance.

