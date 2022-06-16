Congress' Renuka Chowdhury charged for grabbing cop's collar while protesting against Rahul Gandhi's ED grilling

Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury |

A case was filed against Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury on Thursday for grabbing a cop's collar during Hyderabad protests, according to NDTV report.

However, Chowdhury defending her action said that she didn't assault the police and have don't have anything against him.

"If you move, I'll have to hold this to steady myself as we were being pushed and bullied from back," she explained.

"I didn't assault. I've been booked, I'll face it.That's law. I don't have anything against that young man. He never did anything to me. I was losing balance&I held on. If you move, I'll have to hold this to steady myself as we were being pushed&bullied from back," Renuka Chowdhury was quoted as saying by news agency ANI

A video of the incident went viral on social media earlier today showing Ms Chowdhury grabbing the collar of a policeman in Telangana on Thursday during the party's protest against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons to Rahul Gandhi.

Chowdhury was seen engaging in a heated argument with the policeman as she held his collar. Women police personnel then dragged the former union minister towards the police van.

#WATCH | Telangana: Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury holds a Policeman by his collar while being taken away by other Police personnel during the party's protest in Hyderabad over ED summons to Rahul Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/PBqU7769LE — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2022

Congress had given a "Chalo Raj Bhavan" call and at Telangana's Raj Bhavan police detained several party workers who attempted to stage a protest there.



Telangana Congress held a massive protest here today over the ED investigating Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. Several Congress workers and leaders were detained by the police.



Apart from Hyderabad, the Congress held protests in several parts of the country including Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan.