Congress releases third list for upcoming Goa Elections 2022; Michael Lobo to contest from Calangute

Congress has released the third list of candidates for the upcoming Goa Assembly Election today. Michael Lobo, former state minister who recently quit BJP to join the party, will contest from Calangute.

Check the full list here:

Congress releases the third list of candidates for the upcoming #GoaElections2022



Michael Lobo, former state minister who recently quit BJP to join the party, will contest from Calangute. pic.twitter.com/QGs2zZnVpj — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2022

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 03:38 PM IST