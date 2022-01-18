e-Paper Get App

Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Congress releases third list for upcoming Goa Elections 2022; Michael Lobo to contest from Calangute

Congress has released the third list of candidates for the upcoming Goa Assembly Election today. Michael Lobo, former state minister who recently quit BJP to join the party, will contest from Calangute.

Check the full list here:

