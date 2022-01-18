Congress releases third list for upcoming Goa Elections 2022; Michael Lobo to contest from Calangute

Congress has released the third list of candidates for the upcoming Goa Assembly Election today. Michael Lobo, former state minister who recently quit BJP to join the party, will contest from Calangute.
Check the full list here:
Congress releases the third list of candidates for the upcoming #GoaElections2022— ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2022
Michael Lobo, former state minister who recently quit BJP to join the party, will contest from Calangute. pic.twitter.com/QGs2zZnVpj
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
AdvertisementPublished on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 03:38 PM IST