Congress releases ‘Paapada Purana’ against BJP-led Bommai Government in Karnataka

An upbeat Karnataka Congress on Tuesday released a chargesheet against the BJP-led State Government, accusing it of corruption and misrule.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar told reporters that a ‘Paapada Purana’ (an account of sins) will be placed before the people during the ‘Prajadhwani Yatra’, which will traverse the State as part of its campaign for the upcoming Assembly election.

The chargesheet against the BJP Government comprises 15 sub-heads, such as allegations of corruption levelled by contractors, anti-farmers' policies, recruitment scams, increased polarisation, economic failures under the BJP, among others.

“We will place the Purana before the people and seek their support for change,” Mr Shivakumar said.

“The yatra will begin at the historic Gandhi Well in Belagavi on Wednesday (Jan 11) and will convey the failures of the BJP Government. People should join hands with us against the corrupt administration. The yatra will be carried out with the slogan ‘Your right, our fight’,” he added.

'Weakest CM of Karnataka'

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah called Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai as the weakest Chief Minister of the State. “Not only is he corrupt, he is also very weak,” he said, adding Bommai was dancing to the tunes of the Central Government.

“The BJP Government has brought disrepute to the State over the last three years due to widespread corruption. Never in the history of the State have contractors penned a letter to the Prime Minister alleging demands of 40% commission to clear their dues.

Though they wrote a letter in July 2021, the Prime Minister’s Office had neither responded nor taken any action,” the former CM said. He wondered whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s anti-corruption slogan ‘Na Khaaonga, Na Khaane Doonga’ carried any weight in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, the KPCC on Tuesday staged a protest against the proposed launch of a book titled 'Siddu Nija Kanasugalu' (The Real Dreams of Siddaramaiah) by BJP workers.

The book is highly critical of former CM Siddaramaiah.

“When there is no achievement to speak of, the Opposition leaders use the weapon of cheap tricks, an evil tactic used by the BJP,” KPCC tweeted on its official Twitter handle.

“By launching the book defaming the former CM of Karnataka, BJP is merely doing dirty politics. We demand the authorities to stop the launch of the book,” Congress workers demanded.