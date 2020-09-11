India

Congress rejigs CWC and its Central Election Authority; Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge dropped as general secretaries

The Congress on Friday announced a rejig of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) and its Central Election Authority. As per the updated lists, several veteran Congress leaders have now been dropped as AICC general secretaries. This includes Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ambika Soni, Motilal Vora and Mallikarjun Kharge.

"The party wholeheartedly appreciates the contributions of outgoing General Secretaries, i.e. Shri. Ghulam Nabi Azad, Shri Motilal Vora, Smt. Ambika Soni, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge and Shri. Luizinho Faleiro. The party also wholeheartedly appreciates the contributions of outgoing In-Charges, i.e. Shri Anugrah Narayan Singh, Smt. Asha Kumari, Shri Gaurav Gogoi and Dr. Ram Chandra Khuntia," read a notice.

Alongside, notices issued by the Congress said that party President Sonia Gandhi had announced a reconstitution of the party's Central Election Authority. As per the notice, this will be led by Madhusudan Mistry.

A special committee has also been created to assist the Congress President in organizational and operational matters. This includes A.K. Antony, Ahmed Patel, Ambika Soni, K.C. Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Randeep Singh Surjewala. This committee will function till the next AICC session.

Check out the full list of CWC Members as per the new and updated list:

1. Congress President

2. Dr. Manmohan Singh

3. Rahul Gandhi

4. A.K. Antony

5. Ahmed Patel

6. Ambika Soni

7. Ghulam Nabi Azad

8. Anand Sharma

9. Harish Rawat

10. K.C. Venugopal

11. Mallikarjun Kharge

12. Mukul Wasnik

13. Oommen Chandy

14. Ajay Maken

15. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

16. P. Chidambaram

17. Jitendra Singh

18. Tariq Anwar

19. Randeep Singh Surjewala

20. Gaikhangam

21. Raghuveer Sirgh Meena

22. Tarun Gogoi

Permanent invitees:

1. Digvijaya Singh

2. Meira Kumar

3. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

4. Jairam Ramesh

5. Salman Khurshid

6. Avinash Pandey

7. K.H. Muniyappa

8. Pramod Tiwari

9. Tariq Hameed Karra

10. Pawan Kumar Bansal

11. Rajani Patil

12. P.L. Punia

13. R.P.N Singh

14. Shaktisinh Gohil

15. Rajeev Shankarrao Satav

16. Rajeev Shukla

17. Jitin Prasada

18. Dinesh Gundu Rao

19. Manickam Tagore

20. Dr. Chellakurnar

21. HK Patil

22. Devendra Yadav

23. Vivek Bansal

24. Manish Chatrath

25. Bhakta Charan Das

26. Kuljit Singh Nagra

Special invitees:

1. Deepender Hooda

2. Kuldeep Bishnoi

3. Chinta Mohan

4. Sachin Rao

5. Sushmita Dev

6. Lalji Desai

7. G. Sanjeeva Reddy

8. Sachin Rao

9. Neeraj Kundan

10. B.V. Srinvas

