Congress rejigs CWC and its Central Election Authority; Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge dropped as general secretaries

The Congress on Friday announced a rejig of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) and its Central Election Authority. As per the updated lists, several veteran Congress leaders have now been dropped as AICC general secretaries. This includes Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ambika Soni, Motilal Vora and Mallikarjun Kharge.

"The party wholeheartedly appreciates the contributions of outgoing General Secretaries, i.e. Shri. Ghulam Nabi Azad, Shri Motilal Vora, Smt. Ambika Soni, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge and Shri. Luizinho Faleiro. The party also wholeheartedly appreciates the contributions of outgoing In-Charges, i.e. Shri Anugrah Narayan Singh, Smt. Asha Kumari, Shri Gaurav Gogoi and Dr. Ram Chandra Khuntia," read a notice.

Alongside, notices issued by the Congress said that party President Sonia Gandhi had announced a reconstitution of the party's Central Election Authority. As per the notice, this will be led by Madhusudan Mistry.

A special committee has also been created to assist the Congress President in organizational and operational matters. This includes A.K. Antony, Ahmed Patel, Ambika Soni, K.C. Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Randeep Singh Surjewala. This committee will function till the next AICC session.