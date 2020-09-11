Congress rejigs CWC and its Central Election Authority; Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge dropped as general secretaries

The Congress on Friday announced a rejig of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) and its Central Election Authority. As per the updated lists, several veteran Congress leaders have now been dropped as AICC general secretaries. This includes Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ambika Soni, Motilal Vora and Mallikarjun Kharge.
"The party wholeheartedly appreciates the contributions of outgoing General Secretaries, i.e. Shri. Ghulam Nabi Azad, Shri Motilal Vora, Smt. Ambika Soni, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge and Shri. Luizinho Faleiro. The party also wholeheartedly appreciates the contributions of outgoing In-Charges, i.e. Shri Anugrah Narayan Singh, Smt. Asha Kumari, Shri Gaurav Gogoi and Dr. Ram Chandra Khuntia," read a notice.
Alongside, notices issued by the Congress said that party President Sonia Gandhi had announced a reconstitution of the party's Central Election Authority. As per the notice, this will be led by Madhusudan Mistry.
A special committee has also been created to assist the Congress President in organizational and operational matters. This includes A.K. Antony, Ahmed Patel, Ambika Soni, K.C. Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Randeep Singh Surjewala. This committee will function till the next AICC session.
Check out the full list of CWC Members as per the new and updated list:
1. Congress President
2. Dr. Manmohan Singh
3. Rahul Gandhi
4. A.K. Antony
5. Ahmed Patel
6. Ambika Soni
7. Ghulam Nabi Azad
8. Anand Sharma
9. Harish Rawat
10. K.C. Venugopal
11. Mallikarjun Kharge
12. Mukul Wasnik
13. Oommen Chandy
14. Ajay Maken
15. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
16. P. Chidambaram
17. Jitendra Singh
18. Tariq Anwar
19. Randeep Singh Surjewala
20. Gaikhangam
21. Raghuveer Sirgh Meena
22. Tarun Gogoi
Permanent invitees:
1. Digvijaya Singh
2. Meira Kumar
3. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
4. Jairam Ramesh
5. Salman Khurshid
6. Avinash Pandey
7. K.H. Muniyappa
8. Pramod Tiwari
9. Tariq Hameed Karra
10. Pawan Kumar Bansal
11. Rajani Patil
12. P.L. Punia
13. R.P.N Singh
14. Shaktisinh Gohil
15. Rajeev Shankarrao Satav
16. Rajeev Shukla
17. Jitin Prasada
18. Dinesh Gundu Rao
19. Manickam Tagore
20. Dr. Chellakurnar
21. HK Patil
22. Devendra Yadav
23. Vivek Bansal
24. Manish Chatrath
25. Bhakta Charan Das
26. Kuljit Singh Nagra
Special invitees:
1. Deepender Hooda
2. Kuldeep Bishnoi
3. Chinta Mohan
4. Sachin Rao
5. Sushmita Dev
6. Lalji Desai
7. G. Sanjeeva Reddy
9. Neeraj Kundan
10. B.V. Srinvas
