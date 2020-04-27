Congress' Randeep Singh Surjewala alleges corruption in buying coronavirus testing kits

The Congress leader also shared a link to a report by Business Today which said that a legal dispute in Delhi High Court between the distributor and importer of COVID-19 rapid test kits being shipped from China has unearthed massive profiteering and over-pricing in kits sold to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Senior Congress leader and chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday demanded the relaxation in moisture content specifications for the wheat procurement "from 12 to 18 percent".

Surjewala, who visited the rain-affected grain market in Kaithal, criticised the state government for its alleged mismanagement in wheat procurement. "This led the farmers to suffer the double blow of tardy wheat procurement and moisture element due to unseasonal rains," he said.

The Congress leader claimed that Haryana's farmers are feeling "betrayed" and "cheated" by the complete "recklessness, insensitivity and inhuman treatment" being meted out to them by the state government.