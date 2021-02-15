Congress raising brigade of social media warriors

New Delhi: The Congress has launched a movement to raise a brigade of the social media warriors across the country, appealing the people to join it to raise a voice against the authoritarian nationalism to save India from its clutches.

"BJP's cowardice and authoritarian nationalism is endangering our national security and India's integrity," it tweeted on Monday, urging the people to contribute their views on the Congress social media.

In another tweet on its website, the Congress said this is a govt of "Hum do, hamare do" that believes in less work and more propaganda. Why is the Modi government punishing the people always hit by inflation by continuously increasing prices of petrol, diesel and gas cylinders.

It said the govt spent crores on publicity to convince the people on advantages of its black farm laws, but still none got the clarity."

At a farmers' Kisan Panchayat in Bijnor, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said: "Repeal these farm laws, due to which the farmers, the poor of this country, are in a crisis. Respect those who have vote you to power. Do not humiliate them."

"Modiji, you are insulting the farmers who are standing at your door and who sons are posted on the borders for your security," Priyanka said, adding that Modi can't tell "the difference between a deshbhakt and a deshdrohi."

She decried Modi making fun of the agitating farmers as "Andolan-jeevi Pajeevi (parasites)." Priyanka said: "Our farmers only ask that you talk to them. You roam around the world, but you cannot walk a few kilometers to talks to the farmers, listen to them....These three laws have not been made for the farmers, but for their capitalist friends. The country is watching what is happening and what is not happening in these years."

Priyanka said it was in 1955 that Jawaharlal Nehru brought a law against the hoarders because the farmers were being crushed under these hoarder. The very first law enacted by the Modi government is to give a free hand to the hoarders, removing all ceilings on stocking of food grains and other items.

"Can you do good of anybody "jabardasti (using force)? Do you understand things better than crores of farmers in this Country? Do they not know what is good for them and what is not," she asked.