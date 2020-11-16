Congress questions RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari's 'loyalty' over picnic remark against Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) veteran leader Shivanand Tiwari on Saturday lashed out at Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi after the Congress' dismal performance in the Bihar assembly elections, saying the grand old party had "shackled" the Mahagathbandhan in the state.

"Congress shackled the Mahagathbandhan with chains in the assembly elections. It contested 70 seats but did not hold even 70 rallies," he said.

Criticising Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, Tiwari said, "Rahul Gandhi visited Bihar on three days and addressed two rallies a day. Priyanka Gandhi was not seen at all. When electioneering was at its peak, he was picnicking with Priyanka Gandhi in Shimla."

Meanwhile, Congress has reacted sharply to Tiwari's criticism, with Bihar Congress in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil questioning RJD leader's 'loyalty'.

"Shivanand Tiwari has changed parties again & again & was an MP from JD(U). Not surprising that his loyalty still seems to be with JD(U). He is levelling baseless allegations against Congress to help weak govt of JD(U)-BJP," Gohil said.