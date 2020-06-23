Congress questions Modi’s Galwan claim with statement from MEA

New Delhi

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Tuesday questioned PM Modi’s claim of no Chinese intrusion into the Indian territory with a statement by the ministry of external affairs (MEA) very next day on June 20 that the Chinese side has been “hindering India’s patrolling” since Early May and China has attempted to transgress the Line of Actual Control (LAC ) in other areas of the western sector of the India-China border areas” in mid-May and the Chinese side sought to erect structures “on our side of the LAC” post June 6.

In a resolution adopted by the CWC meeting held through video conference and chaired by party president Sonia Gandhi, the Congress said: “The Prime Minister cannot allow his words to be used by the Chinese as vindication of their position when it is clear that the brazen transgressions into our territory were committed by them.”

It said the MEA statement of the Chinese erecting structures on our side of the LAC contradicts the very claim of the PM that “no one has intruded into Indian territory” and went on to pose five pointed questions, including one on the MEA contradicting the PM, for the government to clarify:

-- Why did the PM contradict the earlier statements of his own defence minister and external affairs minister on June 3 and 17 on the Chinese incursions with assertions of “sizeable presence of Chinese soldiers” and “hindering India’s normal patrolling" respectively?

-- On how many occasions have transgressions been committed or attempted by the Chinese forces into our territory in the Galwan valley and the Pangong Tso Lake area since April-May 2020?

-- Why the PM’s remarks at the all-party meeting last Friday that “no one has intruded into our territory” were deleted by the PMO from its official statement of June 19 on being questioned by the Congress and other opposition parties and why was the PMO forced to give an explanation on June 20?

-- What steps will the Government take to ensure restoration of status quo ante?

Meanwhile, according to a US intelligence assessment, a senior Chinese general authorised his forces to attack Indian troops in the Galwan valley last week.

Asserting that India’s territorial integrity is non-negotiable, the CWC exhorted the PM to uphold his promise that the sacrifice of th brave soldiers will not go in vain. Its resolution said the Congress remains firmly for building a strong national consensus to defend India's national interest and defeat the nefarious designs and agenda of China.

“For China to make audacious claims over our territory, including the Galwan Valley, by resorting to unilateral and unprovoked acts of transgression and incursion, simply cannot be tolerated or accepted. The Central Government is duty bound to protect every inch of our territory and repulse every intrusion firmly and decisively,” the resolution added.

China cannot usurp our land: Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asserted at the CWC meeting here on Tuesday “the Chinese can’t be permitted to get away with the unacceptable usurpation of our land.” He said China has brazenly occupied the Indian territory and the PM has destroyed our position and betrayed our Army by accepting their position they occupied no Indian land. “Everything needs to be done to ensure that sacrifice of our martyrs is not in vain.” “One reason why China has acted is a complete and total failure of (our) foreign policy. The established institutional structure of diplomacy has been demolished by the PM. Our relations with our once friendly neighbours lie in tatters. Our time tested relationship with our traditional allies has been interrupted. India should build a good relationship with the US and others countries and must also maintain good relations with its old friends,” he added.