Congress Questions JP Nadda's Meeting With German Ambassador; Wants PM To Clarify

The Kerala Congress unit's Twitter handle late on Wednesday evening took a swipe at BJP national president JP Nadda's recent meeting with German Ambassador Dr Philipp Ackermann and asked: ""Foreign hand in Indian elections? Why is the president of India's ruling party consulting the German Ambassador to form their "election strategy"? Why is Germany interfering in the Indian elections? Can @PMOIndia please clarify to the nation?".

Earlier, German ambassador to India, Dr Philipp Ackermann, tweeted about his meeting with JP Nadda. He had to delete the tweet and post an edited version after the previous one went viral for all the wrong reasons.

His tweet read, "Good meeting with @JPNadda, President of @BJP4India. Engaging talk - learned a lot about Indian politics and democracy ahead of upcoming elections."

The BJP has in the recent past has trolled INC leader, Rahul Gandhi, for his foreign trips and connections. The ruling party leaders have at multiple occasions accused Rahul of defaming the nation in front of the world.

The jibe towards JP Nadda and BJP, from the Congress in Kerala comes in this context.

The German Ambassador's tweet had gone viral among Indian Twitter users, with many of them questioning the German interference in Indian matters. Most were not very happy with the development.

