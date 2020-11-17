Congress questions BJP over its past alliance with PDP

New Delhi: The Congress launched a counter attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his remark on the 'Gupkar alliance' and questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party's tie-up with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "It is very shameful that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is making false and misleading statements on Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh while ignoring his responsibilities about national security."

In a statement, he said, "The Congress is not a part of 'Gupkar alliance' and the People's Association for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD). The Congress is proud of the sacrifices given by its leaders. The Congress will never tolerate any foreign intereference in J&K or in the internal matters of the country. Amit Shah and Modi government needs to learn the new lesson of patriotism as their parent organisation never hoisted national flag at RSS headquarters even after 52 years of Independence."

Questioning the BJP's alliance with the PDP in J&K, he said Amit Shah should explain that if he is criticising the PDP now then why did the BJP form the government with them.

The Congress also raised the issue of the release of the mastermind of the Mumbai attacks and other terrorists.

He said that the Congress is contesting the district council polls to expose the anti-people image of the BJP through a democratic process.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, saying "either the Gupkar Gang swims along with the national mood or else the people will sink it".

He dubbed the alliance as the 'Gupkar Gang'.

Shah asserted that Jammu and Kashmir will always remain an integral part of India, accusing the Gupkar alliance of support to the foreign forces for their intervention in Jammu and Kashmir.

The PAGD is an amalgamation of mainstream political parties of J&K.

In a series of tweets, the Home Minister said 'the Gupkar Gang is going global but they insult India's Tricolour'.

"Do Sonia Ji and Rahul Ji support such moves of the Gupkar Gang? They should make their stand crystal clear to the people of India," Amit Shah.