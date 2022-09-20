Congress Presidential polls: Jairam Ramesh takes dig at Shashi Tharoor, 'Nobody needs anybody's nod to contest'

Congress Presidential polls: Jairam Ramesh takes veiled dig at Shashi Tharoor, 'Nobody needs anybody's nod to contest' | FPJ

After Sonia Gandhi gave a nod to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor to run for party President, the national decades-old party's communications in-charge, Jairam Ramesh, took a veiled dig at Tharoor by saying that 'nobody need anybody's nod to contest, especially that of the party leadership'.

Taking to Twitter, Jairam Ramesh wrote, "Entire party is immersed in making #BharatJodoYatra a success. Even so it’s important to reiterate that any member is welcome to contest for Congress President. This is a democratic & transparent process. Nobody needs anybody's nod to contest, especially that of party leadership."

Responding to Jairam Ramesh, Shashi Tharoor clarified that he did not meet Sonia Gandhi to seek permission to contest for the chief post. However, he requested that the party's presidential polls be fair.

Shashi Tharoor is a candidate of the G-23 group and has garnered the support of several MPs, as along with him, five other MPs have written a letter to Congress central election authority chairman, Madhusudhan Mistry, demanding that electoral roles should be made available to all. However, Mistry has responded by stating that it will not be made public, but anybody who is willing to contest can access the electoral role from his office from September 20.

Earlier in the day, FPJ reported that Ashok Gehlot, a staunch Gandhi family loyalist, will also be contesting for the office of the party chief in case Rahul Gandhi decides not to enter the fray.

Amid speculation that Ashok Gehlot could be running for the party president, the election for which is set to take place next month, sources close to the Rajasthan Chief Minister said that he is "trying to persuade Rahul Gandhi" to contest rather than his own nomination.

This comes amid buzz of Gehlot's being a leading choice for the party's president post in the election scheduled to be held on October 17, the result of which will be declared on October 19.

The speculation gained traction after Gehlot met Sonia Gandhi at her residence in the national capital a few weeks ago, in which, according to the sources, the Congress interim president had asked him to be prepared for the poll to decide the party chief.