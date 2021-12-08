e-Paper Get App

CDS Bipin Rawat, 12 others killed in chopper crash in Coonoor: Indian Air Force
Updated on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 07:26 PM IST

Congress President Sonia Gandhi cancels birthday celebration on Dec 9 amid demise of CDS Bipin Rawat

An IAF Mi 17 V5 helicopter with a crew of 4 members carrying the CDS and 9 other passengers met with a tragic accident near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.
FPJ Web Desk
Congress President Sonia Gandhi | Photo: PTI

Congress President Sonia Gandhi will turn 75 years of age tomorrow on Dec 9. The Congress president however will not be celebrating her birthday and have also urged all Congress party workers and supporters to strictly avoid any celebration, party leader and MP K. C. Venugopal gave out the information.

The celebration was cancelled following the sad demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat and his family members who all died in an IAF helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu today (Dec 8).

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 other people on board an Indian Air Force helicopter died in a crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, the Indian Air Force said.

"Gen Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Nilgiri Hills) to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course today," it said.

Around noon today, an IAF Mi 17 V5 helicopter with a crew of 4 members carrying the CDS and 9 other passengers met with a tragic accident near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.

The statement further added that, "With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident."

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 07:26 PM IST
