Congress President Sonia Gandhi cancels birthday celebration on Dec 9 amid demise of CDS Bipin Rawat

Congress President Sonia Gandhi will turn 75 years of age tomorrow on Dec 9. The Congress president however will not be celebrating her birthday and have also urged all Congress party workers and supporters to strictly avoid any celebration, party leader and MP K. C. Venugopal gave out the information.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The celebration was cancelled following the sad demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat and his family members who all died in an IAF helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu today (Dec 8).

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 other people on board an Indian Air Force helicopter died in a crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, the Indian Air Force said.

"Gen Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Nilgiri Hills) to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course today," it said.

As per the IAF statement, Gen Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Nilgiri Hills) to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course today.

Around noon today, an IAF Mi 17 V5 helicopter with a crew of 4 members carrying the CDS and 9 other passengers met with a tragic accident near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.

The statement further added that, "With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident."

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 07:26 PM IST