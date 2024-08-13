Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Holds Key Party Meet To Discuss Upcoming Assembly Polls

New Delhi: Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge held a meeting with all general secretaries, PCC president, and State In-charges of the party, at AICC Headquarters on Tuesday to discuss various issues. The leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was also present at the meeting.

About The Meeting

The meeting was called to discuss organisational matters and preparedness for the upcoming assembly election. Besides discussing about assembly election, various national issues were also discussed.

In a post on X, Party President Mallikarjun Kharge said: "We convened a meeting of AICC General Secretaries, In-charges, and Pradesh Congress Committee Presidents to discuss Organisational matters and various issues of national importance for election preparedness".

"The shocking revelations of the nexus between the SEBI and Adani need a thorough investigation. The money of small investors in the stock market can't be jeopardised. Modi Govt must immediately seek the resignation of SEBI chairperson and constitute a JPC in this regard," he added.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge On The Issue Of Unemployment

While raising the issue of unemployment he said "The pressing issues of unbridled unemployment and uncontrolled inflation and depletion of household savings are our focus. The poor and middle class have been betrayed".

He also raised the issue of caste census and said "The attack on the Constitution continues unabated. Caste census is the demand of the people".

He assured that the Congress party will fight for legal guarantee of MSP and scrapping of the Agnipath Scheme

"The Congress party would continue its fight in demanding a legal guarantee of MSP for our farmers. The Agnipath Scheme imposed on our patriotic youth must be scrapped" he said.

He further said, "Train derailments have become a norm, as crores of passengers suffer. Climate-related disasters and collapsing infrastructure is also a cause of concern".

He stated that Congress will design a national campaign around these issues and go to the people.

Speaking after the meeting Pary general Secretary KC Venugopal said, "We had again reiterated our demand of a nationwide caste census from the Government of India without any delay at all...We had already demanded the Wayanad disaster be announced as a national disaster...We discussed the natural calamities that happened in other parts of Uttarakhand, Himachal, and Northeastern states. Regarding the Bangladesh issue, a meeting was called by the Government of India to take all possible steps to ensure that targeted attacks on religious minorities and their places of worship are stopped and to ensure that they are enabled to live a life of security, dignity, and harmony."