Congress President Kharge: 'There is no Covid anywhere' BJP trying to create fear & break Bharat Jodo Yatra | ANI

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge today slammed the BJP over its comments on the Bharat Jodo Yatra. He said that the saffron party is in fear due to the Bharat Jodo Yatra and is taking the excuse of Covid to stop it.

Speaking on the ongoing Covid threat, he said there is no Covid anywhere and that nothing has happened to anyone. "PM Modi himself doesn't wear a mask. All this is being done to create fear among people & break this Yatra," Kharge said.

Mansukh Mandaviya's letter to RaGa

Earlier this week, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had written to Gandhi requesting him to suspend the yatra, which has been drawing sizable crowds, amid the scare from the BF.7 variant of Omicron and chances of a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Digvijaya Singh raises question on investors summit

Against the backdrop of the Union government sending a letter to Rahul Gandhi over the Bharat Jodo Yatra citing COVID-19 concerns, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has questioned the holding of an investors summit in Madhya Pradesh next month.

