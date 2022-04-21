'Congress President is very keen that we all work unitedly to form govt in Rajasthan again': Sachin Pilot after meeting with Sonia Gandhi

Rajasthan's former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot met with party president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday in the national capital. After the meeting, Pilot told mediapersons that the Congress President is "very keen that we all work unitedly to form government in Rajasthan again". Pilot said they also spoke about organisational elections and how to strengthen the party.

"Rajasthan is a state where every 5 yrs there's a govt change & I think if we do the right things like we've started to do,we need to move forward in that direction so that Congress wins next Rajasthan polls. It's important as soon after there'll be general elections," news agency ANI quoted Pilot as saying.

"Congress President is very keen that we all work unitedly to form a govt in Rajasthan again. I've been giving her my feedback regularly. Today we also spoke about organisational elections, how to strengthen the party," he added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pilot's meeting with Gandhi comes amid the ongoing intra-party deliberations to evolve a long-term strategy and discuss the plan presented by poll strategist Prashant Kishor.

Earlier this month, Pilot had met Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and according to sources, they had discussed with them the political situation in Rajasthan, ways to strengthen the party in the state, organisational elections, upcoming polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh and the revival of the party.

Sources close to Pilot told news agency PTI that he is keen on remaining active and involved in strengthening the party in Rajasthan, but has reiterated that he is willing to take on any role the party asks him to.

The last posts Pilot held were those of Rajasthan Congress chief and Deputy Chief Minister, both of which he lost when he rebelled against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in 2020.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 06:51 PM IST