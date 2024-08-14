Congress Nominates Abhishek Manu Singhvi For Telangana Rajya Sabha Bypoll After Keshava Rao’s Resignation | Photo: PTI

New Delhi, August 14: The Congress on Wednesday nominated Abhishek Manu Singhvi as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha bypoll in Telangana.

In an AICC press release, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge approved the candidature of Abhishek Manu Singhvi as Congress candidate to contest the ensuing bye-election to the Council of States from Telangana.

"Congress President Malliarjun Kharge has approved the candidature of Abhishek Manu Singhvi as Congress candidate to contest the ensuing bye-elections to the Council of States from Telangana," Venugopal stated.

Earlier in February this year, Abhishek Manu Singhvi lost the Rajya Sabha elections in Himachal Pradesh. Earlier, the Election Commission of India announced the schedule for bye-election to the vacant Rajya Sabha seat in Telangana and said the polling for this seat will be held on September 3.

The bye-election to the vacant seat was necessitated by the resignation of former BRS MP K Keshava Rao, who joined the Congress recently. BRS MP Keshava Rao tendered his resignation from RS membership on July 4.

Keshava Rao is a former chief of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee. He joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), then the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in 2013 and has returned to Congress after over a decade.