'Congress neither has a leader nor policy or ideology': PM Modi addresses rally in Assam's Karimganj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed his first election rally in Assam after the Election Commission announced the poll schedule for the state. In his rally in Karimganj, PM Modi hit out at the Congress for "keeping Assam disconnected from the rest of the country" and "damaging Assam socially, culturally, geographically and politically through its policies".

"Decades ago, this entire region was one that had better connectivity. However, Congress' corruption and vote-bank-based governance made Assam one of the most disconnected states in India," PM Modi said. "Congress govts & their policies damaged Assam socially, culturally, geographically & politically. In 2016, when I came here, I was shocked to know that Congress govts ran Divisional Commissioner for Barak Valley from Guwahati. NDA govt has overcome this injustice," he added.

Echoing BJP's development mantra "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas", PM Modi said that the saffron party has tried to connect Assam in every way, whereas the Congress had kept it divided.

"Rail connectivity was very poor in Barak Valley, and people have continuously demanded for it. Quality of roads, too, was poor. People had to travel long distances to reach different parts of Assam. Gas connectivity, too, wasn't up to the mark. The BJP govt is swiftly pulling Assam out of this situation," PM Modi said. "Congress kept Assam divided in every way, BJP tried to connect Assam in every way. 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' — is the BJP's development mantra," he added.

Slamming the grand old party over its alliance with the Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Alliance (AIUDF), PM Modi said the Congress has become so weak that it can join hands with anyone.

He said, "Today Congress has become so weak that it can go to any extent & join hands with anyone... Can a party that doesn't have stable thinking give a stable govt to Assam?" "On one side, BJP has a policy, leadership and good intentions. While on the other side, Congress neither has a leader nor policy or ideology," PM Modi added.

For the uninitiated, the Assembly elections in Assam will be held in three phases. In the first phase on March 27, election will be held for 47 constituencies, while in the second phase on April 1, polling will take place for 39 seats. In the third phase on April 6, elections will be held for the remaining 40 constituencies. The results will be declared on May 2.