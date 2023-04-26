 Congress names 5 stalwarts as regional incharges in Karnataka
FPJ BureauUpdated: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 10:25 PM IST
article-image
New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday appointed five senior central party leaders who have been the general secretaries to head the regions in Karnataka undergoing the Assembly elections.

Mohan Prakash is in-charge for Hyderabad Karnataka region, Avinash Pande for Central Karnataka region, Manickam Tagore for Mumbai Karnataka region, Dr A Chella Kumar for Mysore region and Dr Ajoy Kumar for the coastal Karnataka region.

Kharge is himself campaigning in his home state of Karnataka and he wants these experienced leaders to mobilise the party leaders to oust the BJP from power.

article-image

