Congress MPs walk out of Lok Sabha as FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks on rising prices | ANI Photo

Congress MPs on Monday staged a walkout of Lok Sabha as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was speaking on rising prices, saying they were not satisfied with her response.

"Finance Min reply was disappointing. Attitude of govt is there is no inflation in country, people are not suffering. Everything is hunky dory. If that's your response to concerns of opposition articulating voice of 140 cr people of country, why listen," said Congress leader Manish Tewari.

During her speech, the FM said there was no question of India getting into recession or stagflation, adding the country's economy is better than most countries.

"There's no question of India getting into recession or stagflation. Zero chances of recession in India as per the Bloomberg survey," Sitharaman said. "India's economy is better than most countries and is one of the fastest growing economies," she added.

The FM also gave an account of how the government has held the inflation at 7 per cent or below inspite of the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

"Pandemic, second wave, Omicron, Russia-Ukraine (war), even today largest supply components in China are under lockdown...in spite of that, we have held inflation well within 7% or below. That has to be recognised," Sitharaman said.

"We've never seen a pandemic of this kind...all of us were trying to make sure that people in our constituencies are given extra help. I recognise that everybody -MPs & State Govts- has played their role. Otherwise, India wouldn't be where it is compared to rest of the world. So, I fully credit the people of India for this...even against adversity we are able to stand up and be recognised as the fastest growing economy," she added.

