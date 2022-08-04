Congress MPs to march to Rashtrapati Bhavan tomorrow against price rise

File Photo

The Congress on Friday planning to hold a march to Rashtrapati Bhavan tomorrow in protest against price rise and the Enforcement Directorate action at the offices of Young Indian Limited.

The "Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan" march will begin from parliament. The Delhi Police, however, had refused permission for a protest last week.

On Wednesday evening, the party alleged that it was "under siege" when roads leading to its headquarters were barricaded after the Enforcement Directorate temporarily sealed the premises of Young Indian at the National Herald office in Delhi.

The government, party leaders said, has surrounded its headquarters and the residences of party chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi as if they were "terrorists" and termed this an "undeclared emergency".

The Congress called a meeting of all Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs at the Congress Parliamentary Party office today at 9:45 am to discuss the future strategy of the party.

The decision to hold a meeting was taken soon after the ED temporarily sealed the premises of Young Indian (YI) in the Congress-owned National Herald office in Delhi as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation.

Earlier on July 30, the party had announced that they will observe a massive nationwide protest on August 5 on price rise and unemployment. In Delhi, party MPs will hold "Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan" from Parliament to register their protest over the issues; CWC members and senior leadership to participate in "PM House gherao" that day.

Meanwhile, all opposition parties, including TMC, INC, DMK, AAP, TRS, SP, CPI(M), RJD and Shiv Sena, issued a joint statement, placing on record their "deep apprehension on the long-term implications of recent Supreme Court judgment upholding, in entirety, the amendments to the PMLA 2002.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said that today 17 Opposition parties, including Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and one Independent Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal signed this joint statement, which was about the implication of the Supreme Court judgment (on amendments to PMLA 2002), especially when the Government's sole principle is "political vendetta".