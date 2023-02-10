e-Paper Get App
Congress MP suspended from RS for recording House proceedings

Patil said the Chairman acted at the instance of the BJP members who wanted to “humiliate” her

Jal khambataUpdated: Friday, February 10, 2023, 09:03 PM IST
NEW DELHI: Congress MP Rajni Ashokrao Patil on Friday was suspended for the remainder of the current budget session from the Rajya Sabha on the grounds of parliamentary misconduct. 

The suspension came after the Congress MP tweeted a video from inside the House where Opposition MPs were seen protesting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response to the Motion of Thanks on Thursday. She will be suspended until a report from the privilege committee for videographing the House proceedings.

Chairman: Unwholesome activity

The Congress MP’s act was reported by BJP MP GVL Narsimha Rao to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, who took a serious view on the matter and called it an “unwholesome activity” on her side .

"BJP members wanted to humiliate me"

Just before the House adopted the resolution, Patil said the Chairman acted at the instance of the BJP members who wanted to “humiliate” her. A score of Congress leaders, including Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Pramod Tiwari and Shaktisinh Gohil defended her, pleading that she was neither obstructing the House nor was she habitual defaulter. They even urged the Chairman to be lenient.

The Chairman, however, said that her actions cannot be tolerated.

