Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Likely To Go On Foreign Trip In December; To Visit 4 Southeast Asian Countries

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to go on a four-country trip from December 9 – a week after the elections results from five states are announced. The Wayanad MP is expected to visit Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam and meet the Indian diaspora.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi likely to travel abroad on December 9. He will be visiting Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam. In Singapore and Malaysia, he will meet the Indian diaspora. In Indonesia, he will meet diplomats, he is also likely to meet Vietnam Communist Party…

"In Indonesia, he will meet diplomats, he is also likely to meet Vietnam Communist Party leaders," sources told ANI.

The senior Congress leader has been making headlines for his extensive campaign in the five states – Mizoram, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh – for the assembly elections.

Earlier this year, he toured countries such as Norway, the Netherlands, France, US, UK, Belgium and communicated with the Indian diaspora, including students.

Rahul Gandhi campaigns in Hyderabad

On Tuesday, he addressed an election rally in Hyderabad's Nampally constituency. He said his Bharat Jodo Yatra changed the Indian politics.

Telangana's youth are suffering immensely under 'Dorala' KCR sarkar, my recent visit to Ashok Nagar, Hyderabad made that crystal clear.



Our 'Job Calendar' is the first step in easing their pain. We will ensure:



2 lakh Govt Jobs in 1 year

Revamp of TPSC on UPSC lines

✅… pic.twitter.com/12PDdTnDM9 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 27, 2023

"No body was using the word Mohabbat in politics before Bharat Jodo Yatra. We promoted love in politics," he said, adding that India showcased love and brotherhood, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS were responsible for the hatred in the country.

"I am fighting Modi, the hatred he had in his heart and his anger and that's why have 24 cases in different states. For the first time, in a defamation case I was sentenced for two years. They snatched my house. I told them that I don't live in a building but in the hearts of crores of people," he said.