 Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Likely To Go On Foreign Trip In December; To Visit 4 Southeast Asian Countries
The Wayanad MP is likely to begin his foreign tour a week after the elections results in the five states are announced.

Vishakha SonawaneUpdated: Tuesday, November 28, 2023, 05:09 PM IST
article-image
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during a public meeting for the Telangana Assembly Elections, at Andole, in Sangareddy on Sunday, November 26, 2023. | ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to go on a four-country trip from December 9 – a week after the elections results from five states are announced. The Wayanad MP is expected to visit Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam and meet the Indian diaspora.

"In Indonesia, he will meet diplomats, he is also likely to meet Vietnam Communist Party leaders," sources told ANI.

The senior Congress leader has been making headlines for his extensive campaign in the five states – Mizoram, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh – for the assembly elections.

Earlier this year, he toured countries such as Norway, the Netherlands, France, US, UK, Belgium and communicated with the Indian diaspora, including students.

Rahul Gandhi campaigns in Hyderabad

On Tuesday, he addressed an election rally in Hyderabad's Nampally constituency. He said his Bharat Jodo Yatra changed the Indian politics.

"No body was using the word Mohabbat in politics before Bharat Jodo Yatra. We promoted love in politics," he said, adding that India showcased love and brotherhood, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS were responsible for the hatred in the country.

"I am fighting Modi, the hatred he had in his heart and his anger and that's why have 24 cases in different states. For the first time, in a defamation case I was sentenced for two years. They snatched my house. I told them that I don't live in a building but in the hearts of crores of people," he said.

Telangana Elections 2023: Rahul Gandhi Visits Bawarchi Restaurant In Hyderabad, Crowd Chants...
article-image

