Congress MP Manickam Tagore slams Delhi Police over 'food for detained party workers'

On one hand where Rahul Gandhi was summoned for the second time for questioning by Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, one of the Congress leaders has shown his concern over food.

Telangana Congress in charge Manickam Tagore shared two contrasting images, first food by Delhi police and second food by Delhi Congress president for detained Congress workers protesting the summons to their top leader.

The Delhi Police food for detained leaders consists of poori and a sabji, while the one arranged by Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary, which is approved by Manickam Tagore, is a neatly packed thali from a well-known eatery.

Food for the Congress workers detained by Delhi police #1/2 pic.twitter.com/zFDszi5FHa — Manickam Tagore .B🇮🇳✋மாணிக்கம் தாகூர்.ப (@manickamtagore) June 14, 2022

Earlier in the day, Congress party workers and senior leaders were seen in physical altercations with the police and security forces as they went about their protest. Several party workers and even a few MPs were detained as they tried to reach the party office.

Top Congress leaders like Harish Rawat and Randeep Singh Surjewala were detained from outside the Congress office as they tried marching to the ED's office.

The Lok Sabha member from Wayanad in Kerala was questioned till 3.15 pm from 11.07 am when he appeared before the ED headquarters to join the investigation in the case. The ED had also questioned Rahul Gandhi for over 10 hours on Monday.

The National Herald, started by India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, was published by the AJL. In 2010, the AJL, which faced financial difficulties, was taken over by a newly-floated YIL with Suman Dubey and Sam Pitroda as directors, both of them Gandhi loyalists.