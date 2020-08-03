Congress MP Karti Chidambaram tests positive for COVID-19

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Monday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19. In a tweet, the son of former finance minister P Chidambaram said that he is in home quarantine.

Taking to Twitter, Karti Chidambaram wrote: “I have just tested positive for #Covid. My symptoms are mild and as per medical advice I am under home quarantine. I would urge all those who have recently been in contact with me to follow medical protocol.”