Congress MP Karti Chidambaram tests positive for COVID-19

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Monday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19. In a tweet, the son of former finance minister P Chidambaram said that he is in home quarantine.
Taking to Twitter, Karti Chidambaram wrote: “I have just tested positive for #Covid. My symptoms are mild and as per medical advice I am under home quarantine. I would urge all those who have recently been in contact with me to follow medical protocol.”
This comes a day after Union home minister Amit Shah and Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa tested for coronavirus on Sunday.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and is getting admitted to a hospital following the advice of doctors. Shah, 55, stated this on his Twitter handle.
"I have undergone a coronavirus test after showing initial symptoms and have tested positive. My health is fine but I am getting admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors," he tweeted in Hindi.
Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.
"I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine," the veteran BJP leader wrote on Twitter.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)