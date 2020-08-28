Congress MP H Vasanthakumar succumbs to COVID-19; PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi and others offer condolences

Congress MP from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, H Vasanthakumar succumbed to COVID-19 after battling it for three weeks. He was 70.
He was admitted to the Apollo Hospital on August 10 with coronavirus infection, and was in a critical condition.
He was the younger brother of veteran Congress leader Kumari Anandan whose daughter is Tamilisai Soundararajan, currently the Telangana Governor.
The official twitter handle of Indian National Congress wrote on Twitter, “We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Shri H. Vasanthakumar. A staunch Congressman, true leader of the people & beloved MP. He will be sorely missed by all members of the Congress party & his followers. Our prayers are with his family in this time of grief.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and paid tribute to the late minister. He wrote, “Saddened by the demise of Lok Sabha MP Shri H. Vasanthakumar Ji. His strides in business and social service efforts were noteworthy. During my interactions with him, I always saw his passion towards Tamil Nadu’s progress. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti.”
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also offered condolence on the microblogging site. “The news of Kanyakumari MP, Shri H Vasanthakumar’s untimely demise due to Covid-19 has come as a shock. His commitment to the congress ideology of serving the people will remain in our hearts forever. Heartfelt condolences to his friends and family members,” wrote Gandhi.
Other politicians also paid tribute to Vasanthakumar on Twitter.
Vasanthakumar was elected to the Lok Sabha from Kanyakumari constituency in 2019, defeating BJP leader and former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan.
At that time, he was a sitting member of the Tamil Nadu Assembly, elected from Nanguneri seat. He subsequently resigned as an MLA.
The Vasanth & Co consumer durable retail chain is one the largest in the country with about 90 outlets, mostly in Tamil Nadu, but also in Bengaluru and Puducherry.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)