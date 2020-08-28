Congress MP H Vasanthakumar succumbs to COVID-19; PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi and others offer condolences

Congress MP from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, H Vasanthakumar succumbed to COVID-19 after battling it for three weeks. He was 70.

He was admitted to the Apollo Hospital on August 10 with coronavirus infection, and was in a critical condition.

He was the younger brother of veteran Congress leader Kumari Anandan whose daughter is Tamilisai Soundararajan, currently the Telangana Governor.

The official twitter handle of Indian National Congress wrote on Twitter, “We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Shri H. Vasanthakumar. A staunch Congressman, true leader of the people & beloved MP. He will be sorely missed by all members of the Congress party & his followers. Our prayers are with his family in this time of grief.”