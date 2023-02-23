Congress moves Supreme Court opposing Pawan Khera's arrest; hearing begins

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera | Photo: Twitter Image

The Supreme Court begins hearing the case filed by Congress against Pawan Khera's arrest by the Assam Police on February 23.

The matter was mentioned before Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, who announced that he would hear the case at 3 pm.

Assam police arrested the Congress leader at Delhi airport after a high-voltage drama at the airport. Delhi police had earlier stopped him from flying to Raipur citing FIR against him after his statement on PM Narendra Modi's father.

Protest by Congress leaders

Khera's arrest provoked Congress officials and supporters to begin protesting in front of IGI Airport.

Khera's denial of the flight, according to the Congress party, was an attempt to obstruct the plenary, similar to the ED operations in Chhattisgarh on Monday.

According to the Delhi Police, a plea to prevent Congress leader Pawan Khera from boarding a plane at the Delhi airport came from the Assam police.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"First, ED was sent to Chhattisgarh. Now, Pawan Khera, who was going to attend the Congress session, was stopped from boarding the flight. This dictatorship will not be tolerated at all. We will fight and win," tweets Congress Party," the Congress Party tweeted from their Twitter handle.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)