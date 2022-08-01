Congress MLAs visited Guwahati to topple Jharkhand govt: CID sources

Congress MLAs (L-R) Rajesh Kacchap, Naman Viksal and Irfan Ansari. Jharkhand Congress In-Charge Avinash Pande | (PTI Photo)

Kolkata: The CID on Monday held the hotel owner where the three Jharkhand Congress MLAs Rajesh Kachhap, MLA Khijri AC, Naman Bixal Kongari, MLA Kolebira and Irfan Ansari, MLA Jamtara stayed in Kolkata’s Sudder Street.

According to CID sources, though the three MLAs along with one close aide and a driver came to this hotel but their names were not there in the logbook.

“The MLAs earlier on July 20 also went to Guwahati and met the Assam Chief Minister and their purpose was to topple the Jharkhand government. Again on July 30 they came to Kolkata from Guwahati and the three MLAs were waiting in the bar while their close aide went near Lalbazar to arrange the money and was caught near Howrah’s Panchla,” said the CID sources.

It may be noted that Howrah police have seized 49 lakh rupees from the MLAs and have arrested them.

In another incident, a Ranchi-based lawyer was caught in Kolkata and 50 lakh rupees found with him have been seized by Kolkata police.

According to a senior officer of the Kolkata Police’s Detective Department (DD), one Rajiv Kumar who is said to be a lawyer had demanded 10 crore rupees from the businessman to withdraw a PIL that he had filed in Jharkhand High Court against him and was blackmailing him.

“This lawyer came to Kolkata to collect the money from a mall. Initially, he demanded 10 crore and after bargaining, the amount was reduced to four crore and then finally to one crore. At the time of arrest Kumar was with his son,” said the officer of Detective Department.

The officer of Detective Department also mentioned that Kumar filed several cases in public interest and also reportedly against Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for alleged irregularities in a mining case.