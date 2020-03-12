Adid the political crisis unfolding in Madhya Pradesh, Congress MLAs from MP have been brought to Jaipur to keep them safe from being poached. A private charter plane reached Jaipur with 94 passengers. Out of around 78 are MLAS and the others are Congress leaders from Madhya Pradesh.

The legislators from the neighbouring Congress ruled state reached Jaipur airport at around 2.30 pm the afternoon and were welcomed by chief minister Ashok Gehlot. Others present were senior leader Mukul Wasnik, health minister Raghu Sharma, transport minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas and revenue minister Harish Choudhary Chief whip in Rajasthan assembly Mahesh Joshi was seen consulting lists and making a headcount before the guests from MP were sent off to their resorts in luxury buses.