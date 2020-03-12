Adid the political crisis unfolding in Madhya Pradesh, Congress MLAs from MP have been brought to Jaipur to keep them safe from being poached. A private charter plane reached Jaipur with 94 passengers. Out of around 78 are MLAS and the others are Congress leaders from Madhya Pradesh.
The legislators from the neighbouring Congress ruled state reached Jaipur airport at around 2.30 pm the afternoon and were welcomed by chief minister Ashok Gehlot. Others present were senior leader Mukul Wasnik, health minister Raghu Sharma, transport minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas and revenue minister Harish Choudhary Chief whip in Rajasthan assembly Mahesh Joshi was seen consulting lists and making a headcount before the guests from MP were sent off to their resorts in luxury buses.
The MLAs have been put up at two high end luxury resorts Buenos Aries and Tree House Resort, on the Delhi Jaipur Highway. There is heavy deployment of Congress leaders, workers, police and security personnel to provide security at the resorts.
Buneos Aries is the same resort where MLAs from Maharashtra had been put up while political drama ensued in the state. Tree House Resort was visited by Manmohan Singh’s family when he was Prime Minister.
Former chief minister of Rajasthan and paternal aunt of Jyotiraditya Scindia Vasundhara Raje tweeted a message after he joined BJP. “If Rajmata Sahab was here today, she would be elated to see you put the nation first. I admire your strength of character and courage. It is good to be on the same team. Welcome to the BJP,” tweeted Raje.
On the other hand Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said that opportunistic people like Jyotiraditya Scindia should leave the party. “What has happened in Madhya Pradesh, it is murder of Democracy. The entire nation is watching, how shamelessly horse trading is being done. The sooner opportunists leave, the better. Congress party gave so much, held various posts for 17-18 years, was made an MP, a Union Minister. Despite all this, what came out was just an opportunist, public would never forgive,” said tweeted Gehlot.
More MLAs are expected to arrive in Jaipur later in the night or tomorrow morning.
