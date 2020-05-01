Congress MLA urges Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to open wine shops; says drinking alcohol will remove coronavirus from throat

It will not only save alcoholics from dying of spurious liquor consumption, but also earn the much-needed revenue for the state amid the lockdown-hit economy, he argued. He also alleged that the sale of illegal liquor and bootlegging had become rampant in the state due to the closure of liquor stores during the lockdown.

Talking of the revenue loss to the state, he said, "Rajasthan had set a target of generating a revenue of Rs 12,500 corers from liquor sale in 2020-21, which, he said, seems to be a distant dream now. "It is better to allow resumption of liquor sale in the state so that the booze lovers can get their favourite drinks and the state, its much needed revenue," argued Singh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended till May 3.