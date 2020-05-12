Congress' Milind Deora hails PM Modi for announcing economic package worth Rs 20 lakh crore

Milind Deora while hailing PM Modi quoted John F. Kennedy: “The Chinese use two brush strokes to write the word 'crisis.' One brush stroke stands for danger; the other for opportunity. In a crisis, be aware of the danger--but recognize the opportunity.”

In a big push to revive the economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a massive financial package of Rs 20 lakh crore, which amounts to 10 per cent of the country's GDP. This amount also includes the earlier packages announced by the Ministry of Finance and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

PM Modi urged people to buy and endorse local products like khadi, stating that COVID-19 time has taught made us realise the importance of local traders, craftsmen and brands.

"Time has taught us that we must make 'local' the mantra of our lives. Global brands that are there today were once local too. But when people there started supporting them, they became global. That is why from today, every Indian must become vocal for our local," the Prime Minister said in an address to the nation.