Congress Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor introduces private members bill to repeal UAPA

The idea of bringing private members' bill is to have an Act that'll repeal UAPA, said Congress Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor, after introduction of a private member bill.

This Act has become a tool of abuse for the state where 66% of arrests don't involve any kind of violence at all. The conviction rate is a measly 2.4%, added Tharoor.

Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act is an Indian law aimed at preventing of unlawful activities associations in India. If any activities are done against the integrity and sovereignty of India can be chargebale under UAPA.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also demanded that scrapping of the law. He said , it should deal with real criminals & terrorists but we can't have a blanket law that presumes guilt, defines conspiracy loosely, arrests people left & right, doesn't charge them & then discovers they shouldn't be convicted.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 06:42 PM IST