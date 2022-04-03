Congress likely to vacate Chanakyapuri bungalow soon, yet to pay Rs 3.08 crore dues

Days after the Centre initiated eviction proceedings, Congress is likely to vacate its bungalow in Delhi's Chanakyapuri within a fortnight, sources said.

It has also been brought to the notice of the Central government that the property at C-II/109 Chanakyapuri which was allotted to the Congress party recently has been occupied by former Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Gowda.

As per the details available, the monthly rent of this bungalow is Rs 5,07,911. Notably, the last time the rent paid was in August 2013. As of date, penalties including all other charges now stand at Rs 3.08 crores.

A copy of the eviction notice sent by the Directorate of Estates under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry on March 25 accessed exclusively by ANI reads, "Whereas, I, the undersigned, am of the opinion on the grounds specified below that you are in unauthorized occupation of the Public Premises mentioned in the SCHEDULE below and that you should be evicted from the said premises...You have been continuing to occupy Public Premises as specified in the SCHEDULE below even after its allotment stands cancelled w.e.f. 26-06-2013 vide letter No. 7/259/94-TS dated 22.01.2015 issued by the DoE." The notice further adds, "Now. therefore, in pursuance of sub-section (1) of Section 3B of the Public Premises Act. 1971, I hereby call upon you to show cause within 3 working days at 02:30 P.M. for a personal hearing as to why an order of eviction should not be made. You may appear before me in person or through a duly authorized representative capable to answer all material questions connected with the matter along with the evidence which you intend to produce in support of the cause. In case, you fail to show cause and/ or appear within the stipulated time, the case will be decided ex parte." In February, in reply to an RTI, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs had said that the Congress party had pending rent and dues for three properties including the Congress office, Sonia Gandhi's official residence and this Chanakyapuri bungalow.

As per the documentation with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, this Chanakyapuri bungalow in the national capital was given to the Congress party, but it has been brought to the notice that Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi's secretary Vincent George has been living in this property.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 08:50 PM IST