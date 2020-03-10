Congress leadership making hectic efforts to woo back Jyotiraditya Scindia as crisis looms in Madhya Pradesh

Pilot tried to reach out to Scindia, but failed. The disgruntled Scindia did not respond to his message, sources said. On Tuesday, Pilot tweeted, "I am hopeful that the current crisis in Madhya Pradesh ends soon and that leaders are able to resolve differences. The state needs a stable government in order to fulfil the promises make to the electorate."

Congress veteran and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijay Singh said Scindia could not be contacted. "We have not been able to talk to him yet... Anyone who is a true Congressman will not leave the party," he said, adding the people of the state would give a befitting reply to anyone who attempts to undermine their mandate.

The Congress leaders have put up a brave face saying their government in the state would survive its full term. Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh unit of the BJP tweeted in memory of Jyotiraditya Scindia's late father Madhavrao Scindia whose birth anniversary falls on Tuesday.

"Respected Madhavrao Scindia ji's ideological loftiness, political wisdom, supreme morality, and commitment to the Congress are still milestones in Indian politics even today and will always remain so," it stated. Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who met BJP chief J P Nadda in Delhi on Monday night and later returned to Bhopal, also took to twitter to remember late Madhavrao Scindia on his birth anniversary.

Chouhan, however, said the current crisis was an internal matter of the Congress and needed to be resolved internally. While the Congress, which was voted to power in Madhya Pradesh after 15 years in 2018, has 114 MLAs, the opposition BJP has 107 legislators. Four Independent MLAs, two lawmakers of the Bahujan Samaj Party and one legislator of the Samajwadi Party are supporting the Congress-led state government.