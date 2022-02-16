Congress leaders protest holding tricolour in K'taka assembly demanding resignation of KS Eshwarappa; CM Bommai claims violation of flag code

Congress leaders on Wednesday held protest holding the National Flag in Karnataka Assembly demanding the resignation of minister KS Eshwarappa for his purported claim of hoisting a saffron flag at the Red Fort. This comes after Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah has said that a sedition case should be filed against the Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj for claim of hoisting a saffron flag at the Red Fort.

After the Congress leaders protested holding the Tricolor in assembly, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said, "The Flag Code is being violated by Congress as it is using the National Flag as a protest symbol in the House."

Siddaramiah in the assembly today said, "Eshwarappa recently said that they will hoist a saffron flag at Red Fort and that the Chief Minister of the State should sack him from the Cabinet." "He has no right to continue as a minister after what he has said," added the Congress leader.

"Sedition cases were registered against farmers who tried to hoist their flag at the Red Fort. Similarly, a case of sedition should be filed against Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa for his statement," Karnataka LoP Siddaramaiah was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Flag Code is being violated by Congress as it is using the National Flag as a protest symbol in the House, said CM Basavaraj Bommai in the House

Siddaramaiah referred to the farmers' agitations and said that sedition cases were filed against them for hoisting their flag at the Red Fort. Similar action should be taken against Eshwarappa, he demanded.

For the unversed, last week, KS Eshwarappa claimed 'bhagwa dhwaj' (saffron flag) may become the national flag sometime in the future. However, according to news agency PTI, he said tricolour is the national flag now, and it should be respected by everyone.

"Hundreds of years ago, the chariots of Sri Ramachandra and Maruthi had saffron flags on them. Was the tricolour flag there in our country then? Now it (tricolour) is fixed as our national flag, what respect it has to be given, should be given by every person who takes food in this country, there is no question about it," Eshwarappa said.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah commenting on Hijab issue alleged that "the BJP gave the saffron shawl to students and sent them to school".

"The entire country is questioning as to why the CM is being silent on the hijab issue," Siddaramaiah said.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 05:28 PM IST