Congress leaders P Chidambaram, KC Venugopal, Dinesh Gundu Rao, other leaders arrive at Rahul Gandhi's Delhi residence

Days after chairing a high level meeting over Congress' embarassing defeat in recently concluded elections, top party leaders arrive at the residence of Rahul Gandhi.

P Chidambaram, KC Venugopal, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Manickam Tagore and other leaders of the grand old party at the former Congress president's residence in Delhi.

Notably, last week, Congress leaders from Haryana also met Rahul Gandhi to discuss party's future course of action amid party's decline across the country.

The meeting was held for almost three hours and in the meeting, Rahul Gandhi instructed the visiting leaders from the state to work cohesively.

Congress Haryana in-charge, Vivek Bansal, while addressing the media said, "Rahul Gandhi took suggestions from all the leaders. We discussed the present political situation. We will together make the organisation strong. Rahul Gandhi has advised us to be united".

Today, Mr Gandhi shall also be meeting senior party leaders from Telangana at his residence.

A discussion is likely to take place on the political situation in the state and also about digital membership in the state.

Telangana Congress leaders including state party chief Revanth Reddy, MPs Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy among others will be present. AICC in-charge of the Telangana Manickam Tagore will also attend the meeting.

With Congress making efforts for the success of its membership drive, the party's Telangana unit is ahead of other southern states in enrolling new members, party sources told news agency ANI.

The membership drive began on November 1 and the emphasis seems to be on digital membership to make the party better prepared for electoral challenges.

Congress is keen that those who have taken membership via 'paper' are also part of the digital register. This, the party feels, will help in better preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 05:49 PM IST