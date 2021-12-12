'Congress leaders have no feelings for martyrs': Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami attacks party; watch video

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday without naming Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi slammed her and the party for celebrating while launching poll campaign in Goa on the day of when CDS Bipin Rawat was being cremated after dieing in an unfortunate IAF helicopter crash.

Addressing a rally in Haldwani, the Uttarakhand chief minister alleged that when the country was mourning the loss of General Bipin Rawat, who died in the IAF crash along with 12 others, the Opposition was celebrating and launching its poll campaign in Goa.

In a veiled attack at the Gandhi family, the Uttarakhand CM said a family which ruled the country for 55 years have no feelings for martyrs.

"On one hand, we were mourning the loss of General Bipin Rawat and 12 others, while on the other hand, the Opposition was celebrating. They were dancing in Goa during an election campaign. They should be ashamed of themselves," CM Dhami was quoted by ANI as saying.

The Legislative Assembly elections will be held in Uttarakhand in February 2022 to elect 70 members. However, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is yet to announce the schedule of the state polls.

#WATCH When CDS Rawat was being cremated, a party was celebrating. They should be ashamed. They are present only physically, their souls somewhere else. A family which ruled for 55 yrs have no feelings for martyrs...dancing, launching poll campaign in Goa: Uttarakhand CM PS Dhami pic.twitter.com/egMX8Qi2IB — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2021

Notably, the chief minister laid the foundation stone of various development schemes near a Government College in Pauri Garhwal. Yesterday, Dhami chaired a meeting with officials over various developmental projects in Dehradun at his office.

"Today I inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects - roads, schools, hospitals... with worth about Rs 90 crores, in Nainidanda. We aim to increase tourism opportunities...and make the state country's best state by 2025," he said.

Addressing another rally in Rudrapur, CM Dhami said: "We can't forget the contribution of Bengali community in this region, which is why we decided to remove East Pakistan from certificates of the people who had migrated (to India). East Pakistan is an offensive term."

