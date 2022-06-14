Congress leaders detained outside ED's office for protesting

Mumbai: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the National Herald case for the second straight day.

Today morning as well the Congress leaders were protesting outside the ED's office. Many of these leaders were detained by the police.

Various Congress workers detained by Delhi Police as they protest over the ED probe against party leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case pic.twitter.com/CX1S9i1rdh — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2022

Chhattisgarh CM & Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel detained by Delhi Police as he protests over ED probe against party leader Rahul Gandhi



Says, "Our protest will continue... what happened to ED cases against BJP leaders Himanta Biswa Sarma & Narayan Rane?... I've been detained." pic.twitter.com/a2pJngLRJy — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2022

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala, Chhattisgarh CM & Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel, Srinivas BV detained and others were detained.

Senior Congress leaders KC Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi, Deepender Singh Hooda, Ranjeet Ranjan, Imran Pratapgarhi & others were taken into police custody and taken to Tughlak Road Police Station

Delhi | Senior Congress leaders KC Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi, Deepender Singh Hooda, Ranjeet Ranjan, Imran Pratapgarhi & others taken into police custody; being taken to Tughlak Road Police Station pic.twitter.com/hz108dmldZ — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2022