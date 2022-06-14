e-Paper Get App

Congress leaders detained outside ED's office for protesting

Today morning as well the Congress leaders were protesting outside the ED's office. Many of these leaders were detained by the police.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 01:09 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the National Herald case for the second straight day.

Today morning as well the Congress leaders were protesting outside the ED's office. Many of these leaders were detained by the police.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala, Chhattisgarh CM & Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel, Srinivas BV detained and others were detained.

Senior Congress leaders KC Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi, Deepender Singh Hooda, Ranjeet Ranjan, Imran Pratapgarhi & others were taken into police custody and taken to Tughlak Road Police Station

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaCongress leaders detained outside ED's office for protesting

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar slams MVA for 'mishandling' OBC reservation

Maharashtra: BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar slams MVA for 'mishandling' OBC reservation

'Agnipath' explained: What is the Armed Forces' new recruitment model?

'Agnipath' explained: What is the Armed Forces' new recruitment model?

Congress leaders detained outside ED's office for protesting

Congress leaders detained outside ED's office for protesting

Congress won't stop Satyagraha; Chidambaram says 'Protesting against Centre's misuse of law'

Congress won't stop Satyagraha; Chidambaram says 'Protesting against Centre's misuse of law'

Protests, detentions again as ED questions Rahul Gandhi for a second day

Protests, detentions again as ED questions Rahul Gandhi for a second day