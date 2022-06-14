Congress leaders detained outside ED's office for protesting

Mumbai: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the National Herald case for the second straight day.
Today morning as well the Congress leaders were protesting outside the ED's office. Many of these leaders were detained by the police.
Congress leader Randeep Surjewala, Chhattisgarh CM & Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel, Srinivas BV detained and others were detained.
Senior Congress leaders KC Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi, Deepender Singh Hooda, Ranjeet Ranjan, Imran Pratapgarhi & others were taken into police custody and taken to Tughlak Road Police Station
