Congress leader Siddaramaiah calls B S Yediyurappa the 'weakest chief minister'

"I do not understand the problem in granting bail to Shivakumar," said Siddaramaiah. Shivakumar is currently in judicial custody in Tihar jail in connection with the case. The Congress leader also accused the Central government of "misusing" and "controlling" the central agencies, like Election Commission, Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Terming the Karnataka government as an "unholy government", Siddaramaiah asserted that it did not even pay the compensatory amount to the victims of the flood-related incidents. "It has been over 50 days but still the state government has not accorded any compensation to the people," he said.

At least 80 people were killed last month as rain battered the state. "Prime Minister has not even visited the state to see the situation," Siddaramaiah stated.