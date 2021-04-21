Congress leader Shashi Tharoor tests positive for COVID-19, says 'hoping to deal with it in a positive frame of mind'

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday said that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and hopes to deal with it in a "positive" frame of mind.
The Congress leader informed that his sister and 85-year-old mother too have tested positive.
Taking to Twitter, Tharoor said: "After waiting two days for a test appointment and another day & a half for the results, I finally have confirmation: I’m #Covid positive. Hoping to deal with it in a “positive” frame of mind, with rest, steam & plenty of fluids. My sister& 85 year old mother are in the same boat."
In the following tweet he said, "Folks should know that my sister has had two doses of the Pfizer vaccine in California and my mother & I took our second Covishield shot on April 8. So we have every reason to hope that though vaccines cannot prevent infection, they will moderate the impact of the #Covid virus."
Meanwhile, the Leader of Congress Party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.
"I have been tested COVID positive. I request all who came in contact with me for the last seven days must comply with COVID protocols. I will be continuing my campaign through virtual platform. I do suggest and request all to take utmost care to keep away COVID from your lives," tweeted Chowdhury.
Tharoor joined a long list of Congress leaders who were recently tested positive for the virus including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, senior party leader Anand Sharma and former party president Rahul Gandhi.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms.
"After experiencing mild symptoms, I've just tested positive for COVID. "All those who've been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe," the 50-year-old posted on Twitter.
Former Prime Minister and senior Congress leader Dr Manmohan Singh was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was on Monday admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Centre.
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday followed up on former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh's health with the medical team attending to him at AIIMS Delhi and said that his condition is stable.
"Followed up on Dr Manmohan Singh Ji's health with the medical team attending to him at AIIMS, Delhi. His condition is stable. Best possible care is being provided to him. We all pray for his quick recovery," tweeted Harsh Vardhan.
