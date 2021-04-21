Congress leader Shashi Tharoor tests positive for COVID-19, says 'hoping to deal with it in a positive frame of mind'

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday said that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and hopes to deal with it in a "positive" frame of mind.

The Congress leader informed that his sister and 85-year-old mother too have tested positive.

Taking to Twitter, Tharoor said: "After waiting two days for a test appointment and another day & a half for the results, I finally have confirmation: I’m #Covid positive. Hoping to deal with it in a “positive” frame of mind, with rest, steam & plenty of fluids. My sister& 85 year old mother are in the same boat."

In the following tweet he said, "Folks should know that my sister has had two doses of the Pfizer vaccine in California and my mother & I took our second Covishield shot on April 8. So we have every reason to hope that though vaccines cannot prevent infection, they will moderate the impact of the #Covid virus."