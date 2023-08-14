Congress Leader Randeep Surjewala Calls BJP Voters 'Rakshas', Faces Ire After Video Goes Viral

Randeep Surjewala Calls BJP Voters 'Rakshas' | Twitter

Mumbai: Congress leader Randeep Surjewala is facing the ire of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its supporters on social media after he was heard abusing and cursing the voters of the saffron party. The video of the Congress leader is going viral on social media. BJP leaders and supporters are slamming Randeep Surjewala for his comments against the voters of the party. BJP leaders are also slamming Congress leader Randeep Surjewala for his remarks against its voters.

BJP voters are 'Rakshas'

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala while addressing a public rally in Haryana's Kaithal said that anyone who supports and votes for BJP is a 'Rakshas' (demon). He further said that "I curse all the supporters and voters of BJP from this land of Mahabharat." BJP is strongly condemning the remarks of the Congress MP. The BJP leaders claim that Randeep Surjewala has humiliated the voters of the party by abusing them and calling them Rakshas and also cursing them.

Amit Malviya reacts

BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya shared the video of Randeep Surjewala and slammed him for his comments. Amit Malviya said that "Rahul Gandhi's special Surjewala is calling those who voted for BJP as monsters and they are cursing too!" He further said that "Because of this mental state of the Congress party, its high command and courtiers, the party and its leaders have lost their mass base. But now they have to be humiliated more in the public court."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Shehzad Poonawalla reacts

Shehzad Poonawalla, BJP's national spokesperson also condemned the statement of the Congress leader. He also shared the video of Randeep Surjewala abusing and cursing the voters of BJP. Poonawalla said that "Randeep Surjewala and his party refer Afzal Guru, Osama and Hafiz Saeed with “Ji” & “Sahab” but here he is abusing around 22.9 crore voters of BJP." He further said that the leader is calling those who vote for BJP as Rakshas. He said that "First they abused the ECI, EVMs and now No Confidence in Janta? Janta will teach them a lesson! For us Janta is JANARDHAN or like God." He also said that "First Bharat Mata ki Hatya and now abusing Bharat ki Janta!!"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)