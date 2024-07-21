 Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Set to Receive 1st Oommen Chandy Public Servant Award
The honour comprises a purse of Rs one lakh and a sculpture designed by renowned artist and filmmaker Nemom Pushparaj.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, July 21, 2024, 02:00 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been chosen for the first Oommen Chandy Public Servant Award instituted in memory of the party veteran and former Kerala Chief Minister late Oommen Chandy.

Announcement Made

The Oommen Chandy Foundation announced the award on Sunday, three days after the first death anniversary of the leader.

Gandhi was a national leader who listened to the problems of people and found solutions to them by conducting the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a statement said here.

An expert jury chaired by Shashi Tharoor, MP, selected the awardee, it added.

