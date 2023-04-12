Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi to visit Bastar on April 13

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi | PTI

All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi is coming to Bastar on a one-day visit to Bastar on Thursday. She will participate as a chief guest in a special conference named as “Bharose Ke Sammelan” held at Lalbagh Maidan in Jagdalpur. It is a conference to empower women and form a police force to ensure justice for them.

She will address the massive general meeting of around 1 lakh people in Bastar’s Lalbagh, Congress spokesperson Dhananjay Thakur said. Congressmen are very excited to welcome their adorable leader, he said, therefore a mega motorcycle rally will be carried out from Jagdalpur Airport to Lalbagh Maidan, he added.

Apart from Priyanka Gandhi, the mega public meeting will be also addressed by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Chhattisgarh in-charge Kumari Selja, State President Mohan Markam, AICC Secretary Chandan Yadav, Sapt Giri Ulka, Vijay Jangid will address the mega mass meeting. CM Baghel who is in Delhi will join her in Bastar on the very day.

Meanwhile, being a naxal infested area, state administration and security agencies have increased their activities in the area. The security agencies have increased surveillance related activities.

Congressman propagating the message that her visit to Bastar will be a historic visit for Bastar as well as Congressman.

BJP against Priyanka's visit

As per records former Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had visited Bastar on April 13, 1955. Now, Priyanka Gandhi has opted to visit April 13, senior journalist Ashok Tomar said.

However, major opposition party BJP leaders reportedly started criticizing the Gandhi family member's visit to Bastar.

Rajya Sabha MP Saroj Pandey said, first of all Priyanka must ensure justice for Dalit lady Archana Gautam who was harassed by her secretary Sandip Kumar in Raipur plenary session.