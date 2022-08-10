Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi for the second-time tests positive for COVID-19

Congress Secretary General Priyanka Gandhi | PTI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, has once more contracted Covid-19. She took to Twitter to announce it. She reported that the results of her corona test were positive. She is isolated and acting according to protocols. For the second time, Priyanka Gandhi's test results are positive. Priyanka Gandhi and her mother Sonia Gandhi had already fallen victim to Covid-19 on June 3 before this.

Tested positive for covid (again!) today. Will be isolating at home and following all protocols. — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 10, 2022

With 12,751 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,41,74,650, while the active cases have declined to 1,31,807, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,26,772 with 42 fatalities which includes 10 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.30 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.51 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 3,703 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.