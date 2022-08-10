e-Paper Get App

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi for the second-time tests positive for COVID-19

Priyanka Gandhi and her mother Sonia Gandhi had already fallen victim to Covid-19 on June 3 before this.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 10, 2022, 09:30 AM IST
article-image
Congress Secretary General Priyanka Gandhi | PTI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, has once more contracted Covid-19. She took to Twitter to announce it. She reported that the results of her corona test were positive. She is isolated and acting according to protocols. For the second time, Priyanka Gandhi's test results are positive. Priyanka Gandhi and her mother Sonia Gandhi had already fallen victim to Covid-19 on June 3 before this.

With 12,751 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,41,74,650, while the active cases have declined to 1,31,807, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,26,772 with 42 fatalities which includes 10 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.30 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.51 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 3,703 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaCongress leader Priyanka Gandhi for the second-time tests positive for COVID-19

RECENT STORIES

Cattle smuggling case: Anubrata Mandal ducks CBI summons again, tenth refusal so far

Cattle smuggling case: Anubrata Mandal ducks CBI summons again, tenth refusal so far

Maharashtra cabinet to approve 44% hike in Mumbai Metro 3 project cost today; rise of Rs 10,269.82...

Maharashtra cabinet to approve 44% hike in Mumbai Metro 3 project cost today; rise of Rs 10,269.82...

Either hike fare price or 40 per cent discount on CNG, demand Mumbai rickshaw drivers

Either hike fare price or 40 per cent discount on CNG, demand Mumbai rickshaw drivers

Mumbai updates: Supreme Court to hear petitions on Aarey forest tree cutting today

Mumbai updates: Supreme Court to hear petitions on Aarey forest tree cutting today

Corbevax approved as precaution dose for adults vaccinated with Covaxin, Covishield

Corbevax approved as precaution dose for adults vaccinated with Covaxin, Covishield