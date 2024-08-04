Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Expresses Grief Over Etawah Accident That Claimed 7 Lives

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi expressed her grief over the deaths of the seven people who died in an accident that took place in UP's Etawah on Sunday night.

The mishap took place after a Delhi bound double-decker-bus collided with a car on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway at around 12:30 am, as per police officials.

In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi said that the news of the deaths and injuries of a large number of people was horrific. She also expressed her condolences to the bereaved families.

"The news of the death of many people and injury of a large number of people in the horrific road accident on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway is extremely sad. May God grant peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," the post read.

लखनऊ-आगरा एक्सप्रेसवे पर हुए भीषण सड़क हादसे में कई लोगों की मृत्यु और बड़ी संख्या में लोगों के घायल होने का समाचार अत्यंत दुखद है।



ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्माओं को शांति प्रदान करें। शोक-संतप्त परिवारों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं। घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की प्रार्थना करती हूं। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 4, 2024

Read Also UP CM Yogi Adityanath Expresses Condolences Over Etawah Accident That Claimed 7 Lives

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Expresses His Condolences

On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed his condolences over the deaths.

The CM took cognisance of the accident and directed the officials to reach the spot immediately and expedite relief work for the injured.

Additionally, the CM also directed the district administration officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured and wished them a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, speaking to ANI, Dr Vivek Chaudhary, CMO, Saifai PGI, said that the accident happened after midnight. "A bus and a car collided, and around 50 patients came here. Six to seven patients are critical," he added.

#WATCH | Dr Vivek Chaudhary, CMO, Saifai PGI says, " The accident happened after midnight. A bus and car collided, and around 50 patients have come here...all are undergoing treatment. 6-7 patients are critical" https://t.co/7AlvM3kTYL pic.twitter.com/Iq697bWfve — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 4, 2024

#WATCH | Etawah, Uttar Pradesh: 7 killed in a collision between a double-decker bus and car on Agra Lucknow Expressway



SSP Etawah Sanjay Kumar Verma says, "A double-decker bus going from Raebareli to Delhi collided with a car at around 12:30 am. There were 60 people on the bus,… pic.twitter.com/LcuMLYDLpN — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 4, 2024

Speaking about the incident, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Sanjay Kumar Verma told ANI, "A double-decker bus going from Raebareli to Delhi collided with a car at around 12:30 a.m. The car was going to Lucknow. There were 60 people on the bus, out of whom four died. 20 to 25 people who were injured have been admitted to the hospital. Three people who were there in the car have also died. The accident occurred because the car driver fell asleep while driving."