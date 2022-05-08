e-Paper Get App
Congress leader Navjot Sidhu to meet CM Bhagwant Mann tomorrow, tweets 'Punjab’s resurrection possible only with honest collective effort'

Sidhu, who was leading the state Congress, had to step down after the party's crushing defeat in the recently concluded state elections

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 07:04 PM IST

Navjot Singh Sidhu, Bhagwant Mann |
Congress's Navjot Sidhu on Sunday said that he will meet Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann tomorrow to discuss the "economic revival" of the state.

"Will meet CM @BhagwantMann tomorrow at 5:15 PM in Chandigarh to discuss matters regarding the revival of Punjab's economy . . . Punjab's Resurrection is only possible with an honest collective effort . . .," the Congress leader tweeted today.

Mr Sidhu, who was leading the state Congress, had to step down after the party's crushing defeat in the recently concluded state elections.

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 07:04 PM IST