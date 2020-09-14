Congress leader Nagma Morarji falls for fake video of BJP leading threatening 'Dance India Dance' judges; deletes post

Indian politician and former actress, Nagma Morarji recently fell for a fake video of a Bharatiya Janata Party leader threatening the judges of Zee TV's popular dance reality show 'Dance India Dance'. After several netizens trolled the Congress leader and clarified that it was a prank, she deleted the tweet.

In the video, a contestant is heard threatening and arguing with the judges after being rejected during the auditions. He even goes on to offer a bribe claiming that his dad is a 'huge politician' in Noida. He is then joined by his father on stage, who threatens to shut down the show.

Sharing the clip, Nagma wrote, "A BJP top leader's son auditioning for Dance India Dance (Noida edition) created a disgusting & shameless scene along with his father & other goons. Welcome to "REAL" India ! Jai Ho... dhamki bjp ki chalega UP mein."

Check out her now-deleted tweet here: