Congress leader Rahul Gandhi likely to visit abroad this month: Report

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit abroad this month, acoording to news agency ANI.

The sources told news agency that the Congress' former president is expected to visit abroad.

Mr Gandhi today said the Constitution is a weapon but it is meaningless without institutions, which he alleged have been captured by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The Congress leader also slammed Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, saying she did not respond to the Congress's offer to contest the Uttar Pradesh polls together, even though she was offered the chief minister's post.

Gandhi said though he was born in power, he was not interested in it, unlike many politicians in the country who are only interested in grabbing power and who keep thinking about it day and night.

He said the country has given him a lot, but has also "beaten me up, using violence".

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit abroad this month, as per informed sources. — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2022

Releasing a book, titled "The Dalit Truth" and published by Samruddh Bharat Foundation, on the battles of Dalits and for realising B R Ambedkar's vision, Gandhi exhorted Dalits to fight for their rights by treading the path shown by Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi.

"The Constitution is the weapon of India, but it has no meaning without institutions. We talk of protecting the Constitution, but how is the Constitution implemented? With institutions. All institutions are in the hands of the RSS," he alleged.

Noting that if institutions are not controlled by people, neither is the country, the Congress leader said, "This is not a new assault. It started the day when Mahatma Gandhi was killed with bullets." He said Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution, gave the weapon to people, "but today, that weapon has no meaning" as the media is being controlled and a spyware (Pegasus) is being used to control political leaders.

(with agency inputs)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 10:08 PM IST