Congress leader Digvijaya Singh drops out of race for party president post, will back Mallikarjun Kharge |

Veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has reportedly opted out of the race for party president after the entry of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in the contest.

While speaking to the media, Singh said, "I met Kharge ji yesterday to tell that I will not contest if he is planning to, he is my leader. He told me yesterday that he is not willing to. Today, I came to know from the press that he is a contender. So, I met him today morning to convey that if he is contending, I won't," further adding that he will become the proposer for Kharge instead.

"I have worked for Congress all my life till now, will continue doing so. I don't compromise on three things - standing for the Dalit, tribals & poor, fighting against those who disturb communal harmony and my commitment to Congress and Nehru-Gandhi family," he added.

(LoP Mallikarjun) Kharge Ji is my senior. I went to his residence y'day & told him that I won't file my nomination if he's filing (for #CongressPresident). He said that he won't be filing. Afterwards, I got to know via press that he is a candidate: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh pic.twitter.com/pw7TWeXibP — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2022

Kharge entered the race on Thursday after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced his decision to not contest amid the political crisis in the state.

Reportedly, Kharge is likely to resign as Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha in line with the grand old party's 'one person, one post' rule. Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are expected to file their nomination today before the 3 pm deadline.