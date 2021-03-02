Congress leader Anand Sharma slams party's tie-up with ISF in West Bengal

New Delhi: After Ghulam Nabi Azad, it is the turn of Congress leader Anand Sharma to strike a discordant note – that too in public – much against the ethos of a party where nobody speaks out of turn.

Sharma is upset at the party's West Bengal poll strategy and has asserted that the Congress could not be selective about its fight against communal forces. For a party that swears by its secular credo such a claim by its prominent leader is nothing short of blasphemy.

The former Union Minister was possibly reacting to visuals of Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury at a rally, sharing the dais with the Left and the ISF (Indian Secular Front).